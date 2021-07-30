Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

ROME, JUL 30 - Italy's Lucilla Boari beat American McKenzie Brown to win the bronze medal in the women's individual archery event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday. "I won a medal in the individual competition. Wake me up because this is a dream and I don't believe it yet," said the 24-year-old from Mantua. "I couldn't sleep last night because of the desire I had to make the podium". Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi qualified for the final of the men's high jump as the athletics got under way in Tokyo on Friday. (ANSA).