Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

ROME, JUL 30 - The Italian economy performed better than forecast in the second quarter of 2021, with GDP increasing by 2.7% with respect to the previous three months, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted and calender-adjust data released by ISTAT on Friday. The national statistics agency said GDP was up by 17.3% with respect to the second quarter of 2020, when Italy was in the grip of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).