Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

ROME, JUL 29 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet has reached an agreement on a compromise in relation to a reform of Italy's criminal-justice system, sources said on Thursday. The compromise has the backing of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the sources said. The reform has caused considerable tension within the government and the cabinet meeting was suspected as one stage to allow for mediation. The reform, drafted by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, is aimed at speeding up Italy's criminal-law system. Speeding up Italy's notoriously slow judicial system is necessary, among other things, because the granting of EU COVID Recovery Plan funds is conditional upon it. The reform had set a two-year limit on the time it takes to rule on first appeals, and a further one-year limit on appeals to the supreme court - barring mafia and the other most serious crimes that would have the one-year extension. The judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, said a huge number of cases would end up being shelved if the reform is approved in that form. The M5S has demanded changes to the reform to stop this happening. (ANSA).