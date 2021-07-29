Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021 | 18:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

 
ROME
Tension within govt over justice reform

Tension within govt over justice reform

 
ROME
Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

 
ROME
Two newborns positive for COVID in Palermo

Two newborns positive for COVID in Palermo

 
Zaki says will 'continue to fight until back in Bologna'

Zaki says will 'continue to fight until back in Bologna'

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencing

Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencing

 
BRUSSELS
South Italy among EU areas most vulnerable to climate change

South Italy among EU areas most vulnerable to climate change

 
ROME
Italy's fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe

Italy's fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe

 
ROME
Publisher, writer Roberto Calasso dies aged 80

Publisher, writer Roberto Calasso dies aged 80

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowing

Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowing

 
ROME
Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl fenomeno
Migranti: in 34 da martedì bloccati su una nave nel porto di Brindisi

Migranti: in 34 da martedì bloccati su una nave nel porto di Brindisi

 
Batviolenza domestica
Picchia moglie e figlio minorenne disabile, 52enne in carcere

Picchia moglie e figlio minorenne disabile, 52enne in carcere

 
TarantoSicurezza
Migranti, «agenti in servizio in hotspot sono eroi»

Migranti, «agenti in servizio in hotspot sono eroi»

 
FoggiaSicurezza
Aggredito autista bus a Foggia, colpito con una bottiglia

Aggredito autista bus a Foggia, colpito con una bottiglia

 
Potenzal'emergenza
Covid: da domani in Basilicata iter per vaccinare i ragazzi

Covid: da domani in Basilicata iter per vaccinare i ragazzi

 
BariFiamme altissime
Gravina, incendio in campi Murgia barese: da 16 ore canadair in azione

Gravina, incendio in campi Murgia barese: da 16 ore canadair in azione - LE FOTO

 
LecceSerie B
Lecce Calcio, arriva anche il  francese Valentin Gendrey

Lecce Calcio, arriva anche il  francese Valentin Gendrey

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, Covid: 27 nuovi positivi su 586 tamponi

Basilicata, Covid: 27 nuovi positivi su 586 tamponi

 

i più letti

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Morto lo pneumologo magliese De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

Morto il medico di origini salentine De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME

Tension within govt over justice reform

M5S may abstain in vote on reform to speed up criminal justice

Tension within govt over justice reform

ROME, JUL 29 - A cabinet meeting was suspended on Thursday amid tension within Premier Mario Draghi's government over a reform drafted by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia aimed at speeding up Italy's criminal-law system. Speeding up Italy's notoriously slow judicial system is necessary, among other things, because the granting of EU COVID Recovery Plan funds is conditional upon it. It its current form, the reform sets a two-year limit on the time it takes to rule on first appeals, and a further one-year limit on appeals to the supreme court - barring mafia and the other most serious crimes that would have the one-year extension. The judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, has said a huge number of cases would end up being shelved if the reform is approved as it is. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) has demanded changes to the reform to stop this happening. There is speculation the M5S could abstain in a cabinet vote on the reform if it is not possible to reach a compromise. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it