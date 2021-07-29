Tension within govt over justice reform

ROME, JUL 29 - A cabinet meeting was suspended on Thursday amid tension within Premier Mario Draghi's government over a reform drafted by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia aimed at speeding up Italy's criminal-law system. Speeding up Italy's notoriously slow judicial system is necessary, among other things, because the granting of EU COVID Recovery Plan funds is conditional upon it. It its current form, the reform sets a two-year limit on the time it takes to rule on first appeals, and a further one-year limit on appeals to the supreme court - barring mafia and the other most serious crimes that would have the one-year extension. The judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, has said a huge number of cases would end up being shelved if the reform is approved as it is. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) has demanded changes to the reform to stop this happening. There is speculation the M5S could abstain in a cabinet vote on the reform if it is not possible to reach a compromise. (ANSA).