COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

ROME, JUL 29 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 6,171 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and that 19 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. That compares to 5,696 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. The ministry said 224,790 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 2.7%. That is up from a positivity rate of 2.3% on Wednesday, when 248,472 tests were done. The ministry said 194 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, 11 more than on Wednesday. It said 1,730 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 45 in one day. (ANSA).