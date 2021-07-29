Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

ROME, JUL 29 - The migrant hotspot on the Italian island of Lampedusa was badly overcrowded on Thursday, with four more boats carrying 210 people continuing a long series of landings. At the time of writing there were 1,131 people at the hotspot. A group of 130 asylum seekers, however, is set to board a COVID-19 quarantine ship that will take then to Porto Empedocle in Sicily. (ANSA).