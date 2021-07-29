Two newborns positive for COVID in Palermo

ROME, JUL 29 - Two newborn babies are being cared for at Palermo's Cervello after they tested positive for COVID-19. One of the babies is intubated in the hospital's intensive care unit for newborns. Two other babies are under observation at the hospital after being born to a mother who has the coronavirus. They are both negative for COVID-19. Two other caesarean births involving women positive for COVID-19 are set to take place at the hospital on Thursday. (ANSA).