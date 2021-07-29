Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencing

ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won the bronze medal in the women's team foil fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, thrashing the USA 45-23. The team said the bronze was not a consolation prize after they failed to make the gold-medal bout, losing 45-43 to France in the semi-final after surrendering a significant lead. "The big challenge today was accepting that we weren't in the final," said Alice Volpi, who was on the podium along with Erica Cipressa, Arianna Errigo and Martina Batini. "People always expect gold from us," added Batini. "But this bronze is not to be taken for granted". (ANSA).