ROME
Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

 
Two newborns positive for COVID in Palermo

Zaki says will 'continue to fight until back in Bologna'

Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencing

South Italy among EU areas most vulnerable to climate change

Italy's fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe

Publisher, writer Roberto Calasso dies aged 80

Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowing

Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,696 new cases, 15 deaths

ROME

USA thrashed 45-23

ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won the bronze medal in the women's team foil fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, thrashing the USA 45-23. The team said the bronze was not a consolation prize after they failed to make the gold-medal bout, losing 45-43 to France in the semi-final after surrendering a significant lead. "The big challenge today was accepting that we weren't in the final," said Alice Volpi, who was on the podium along with Erica Cipressa, Arianna Errigo and Martina Batini. "People always expect gold from us," added Batini. "But this bronze is not to be taken for granted". (ANSA).

