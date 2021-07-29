Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021 | 13:39

ROME
Italy's fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe

ROME
Publisher, writer Roberto Calasso dies aged 80

ROME
Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowing

ROME
Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

ROME
Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,696 new cases, 15 deaths

ROME
Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

ROME
'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

ROME
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

ROME
Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

ROME
Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Potenza
Basilicata, Covid: in 7 giorni casi su dell'82,4%

PotenzaRadioterapia di seconda mano
Potenza, venduto prodotto usato: sequestro di 529 mila euro

LecceIl caso
Lecce, zuffa all'hub vaccinale: denunciati due ragazzi

BariCovid e inganni
Bari, green pass fasulli: truffatori in azione

BrindisiOperazione Gdf e Dogana
Brindisi, valuta non dichiarata in aeroporto per 400mila euro

BatIl 28 Luglio 1980
Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

FoggiaLa nomina
Gargano e Pollino: 8mila ettari delle foreste italiane diventano patrimonio umanità

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Paltrinieri takes 800m freestyle silver after glandular fever

ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won its second gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, with Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini triumphing in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing. Stefano Oppo and Pietro Willy Ruta took bronze in the same event in the men's competition. Cesarini and Rodini dedicated their victory to Filippo Mondelli, a member of the Italian men's quadruple sculls team who died of cancer aged 26 in April. Swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri, meanwhile, won a remarkable silver medal in the 800m freestyle despite missing a big chunk of his preparation for the Games due to glandular fever. San Marino won their first ever Olympic medal with 32-year-old Alessandra Perilli taking bronze on the women's trap shooting. (ANSA).

