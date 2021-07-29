Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowing

ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won its second gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, with Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini triumphing in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing. Stefano Oppo and Pietro Willy Ruta took bronze in the same event in the men's competition. Cesarini and Rodini dedicated their victory to Filippo Mondelli, a member of the Italian men's quadruple sculls team who died of cancer aged 26 in April. Swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri, meanwhile, won a remarkable silver medal in the 800m freestyle despite missing a big chunk of his preparation for the Games due to glandular fever. San Marino won their first ever Olympic medal with 32-year-old Alessandra Perilli taking bronze on the women's trap shooting. (ANSA).