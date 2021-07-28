Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

ROME, JUL 28 - The Italian government said Wednesday that, thanks to "fruitful talks" between Premier Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy is set to get an extra one million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, starting from the second week of August. It said this would make it possible for the Italy's COVID-19 emergency commissioner to complete the vaccination campaign by September 30. (ANSA).