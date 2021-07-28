Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021 | 19:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

 
ROME
Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,696 new cases, 15 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,696 new cases, 15 deaths

 
ROME
Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

 
ROME
'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

 
ROME
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

 
ROME
Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

 
ROME
Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

 
ROME
Policeman dead after being run down on highway

Policeman dead after being run down on highway

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits

Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits

 

Il Biancorosso

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl 28 Luglio 1980
Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

 
FoggiaLa nomina
Gargano e Pollino: 8mila ettari delle foreste italiane diventano patrimonio umanità

Gargano e Pollino: 8mila ettari delle foreste italiane diventano patrimonio umanità

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

 
LecceDroga
Melendugno, nel vecchio torrino il deposito della marijuana: arrestato

Melendugno, nel vecchio torrino il deposito della marijuana: un arresto

 
PotenzaSalute
Al San Carlo di Potenza due prelievi di organo: espiantati reni, fegato e cuore

Al San Carlo di Potenza due prelievi di organo: espiantati reni, fegato e cuore

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, in arrivo 15 milioni di euro per riqualificazione e rigenerazione urbana

Matera, in arrivo 15 milioni di euro per riqualificazione e rigenerazione urbana

 
SportSport
Olimpiadi Tokyo: Dell'Aquila torna a casa domani, a Mesagne si prepara festa

Olimpiadi Tokyo: Dell'Aquila torna a casa domani, a Mesagne si prepara festa

 
BariLa novità
Ruvo di Puglia, inaugurazione dell’avveniristico nuovo teatro comunale

Ruvo di Puglia, inaugurazione dell’avveniristico nuovo teatro comunale

 

i più letti

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Puglia, ultimi dati relativi ai contagi

Covid, in Puglia  132 positivi e un decesso

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere. La replica: «Impugnerò provvedimento»

Morto lo pneumologo magliese De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

Morto il medico di origini salentine De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

ROME

Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

Vaccination campaign to be completed by end of Sept

Italy to get extra 1mn Pfizer doses - premier's office

ROME, JUL 28 - The Italian government said Wednesday that, thanks to "fruitful talks" between Premier Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy is set to get an extra one million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, starting from the second week of August. It said this would make it possible for the Italy's COVID-19 emergency commissioner to complete the vaccination campaign by September 30. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it