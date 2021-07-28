Getting vaccinated is civic, moral duty says Mattarella

ROME, JUL 28 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that it was a moral obligation for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. "The pandemic is not yet behind us," Mattarella said at the traditional 'fan' ceremony before parliament's summer recess, the last of his seven-year term as head of State. "The virus has mutated and it has become even more contagious. "The longer it circulates, the more frequent and dangerous its mutations may become. "We are only able to contain it thanks to vaccines. "The vaccine does not make us invulnerable, but it reduces, in a major way, the possibility of contracting the virus, its circulation and its dangerousness. "For these reasons, getting vaccinated is a moral and civic duty". (ANSA).