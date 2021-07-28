COVID-19: Italy registers 5,696 new cases, 15 deaths

ROME, JUL 28 - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 5,696 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 15 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Tuesday there were 4,552 new COVID cases and 24 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,010. The ministry said 248,472 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 241,890 on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 2.3%, compared to 1.9% on Tuesday. The ministry said 183 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, six fewer than on Tuesday. But 1,685 coronavirus patients were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, 74 more than on Tuesday. (ANSA).