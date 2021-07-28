Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021 | 17:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

 
ROME
'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

 
ROME
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

 
ROME
Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

 
ROME
Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

 
ROME
Policeman dead after being run down on highway

Policeman dead after being run down on highway

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits

Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy approves Moderna jab for 12-17-yr-olds

COVID-19: Italy approves Moderna jab for 12-17-yr-olds

 
ROME
Business confidence reaches record high - ISTAT

Business confidence reaches record high - ISTAT

 
ROME
Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

 

Il Biancorosso

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceDroga
Melendugno, nel vecchio torrino il deposito della marijuana: arrestato

Melendugno, nel vecchio torrino il deposito della marijuana: arrestato

 
TarantoL'evento
Sui tetti dell'ospedale di Taranto arrivano i supereroi per bimbi malati

Sui tetti dell'ospedale di Taranto arrivano i supereroi per bimbi malati

 
PotenzaSalute
Al San Carlo di Potenza due prelievi di organo: espiantati reni, fegato e cuore

Al San Carlo di Potenza due prelievi di organo: espiantati reni, fegato e cuore

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, in arrivo 15 milioni di euro per riqualificazione e rigenerazione urbana

Matera, in arrivo 15 milioni di euro per riqualificazione e rigenerazione urbana

 
SportSport
Olimpiadi Tokyo: Dell'Aquila torna a casa domani, a Mesagne si prepara festa

Olimpiadi Tokyo: Dell'Aquila torna a casa domani, a Mesagne si prepara festa

 
BariLa novità
Ruvo di Puglia, inaugurazione dell’avveniristico nuovo teatro comunale

Ruvo di Puglia, inaugurazione dell’avveniristico nuovo teatro comunale

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto Vito Cuonzo il partigiano tenace e cortese

Barletta, è morto Vito Cuonzo il partigiano tenace e cortese

 
FoggiaIl caso
Pendolare della droga arrestato sull'intercity Milano-Lecce

Pendolare della droga arrestato sull'intercity Milano-Lecce

 

i più letti

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Puglia, ultimi dati relativi ai contagi

Covid, in Puglia  132 positivi e un decesso

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere. La replica: «Impugnerò provvedimento»

Morto lo pneumologo magliese De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

Morto il medico di origini salentine De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

ROME

'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

Gambian allegedly sold actor drugs before he died

'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

ROME, JUL 28 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday arrested an alleged pusher in relation to the death of Libero De Rienzo, an award-winning Italian actor who was found dead at his home in Rome earlier this month, sources said. The Gambian national was arrested after being caught red-handed selling narcotics in Rome's Torre Angela district, the sources said. He is suspected of selling De Rienzo drugs shortly before his death. Heroin was found in the actor's apartment. Investigators analysed mobile-phone records and ascertained that the suspect was in the area of the apartment on the day De Rienzo died. Born in Naples in 1977, De Rienzo opted for a career in show business following in the footsteps of his father Fiore De Rienzo, who had been assistant director to cult leftist director Citto Maselli. Libero won a David di Donatello Best Actor Prize, Italy's Oscar, in 2002 and 2006. He also won acclaim in Marco Risi's 2009 film Fortapàsc (Fort Apache in Naples), where he played the Neapolitan journalist Giancarlo Siani, killed by the Camorra mafia in 1985. Among his more recent films are 'Smetto quando voglio' (I'll Stop When I Want, 2014) and the 2019 film 'A Tor Bella Monaca non piove mai' (It Never Rains in Tor Bella Monaca). Although he had lived in Rome since he was two, De Rienzo was closely attached to the city of Naples. Married to costume designer Marcella Mosca, he had two children aged six and two. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it