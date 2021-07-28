Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021 | 17:40

Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

 
'Pusher' arrested over death of actor De Rienzo

 
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

 
Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

 
Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

 
Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

 
Policeman dead after being run down on highway

 
Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits

 
COVID-19: Italy approves Moderna jab for 12-17-yr-olds

 
Business confidence reaches record high - ISTAT

 
Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

 

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

Melendugno, nel vecchio torrino il deposito della marijuana: arrestato

 
Sui tetti dell'ospedale di Taranto arrivano i supereroi per bimbi malati

 
Al San Carlo di Potenza due prelievi di organo: espiantati reni, fegato e cuore

 
Matera, in arrivo 15 milioni di euro per riqualificazione e rigenerazione urbana

 
Olimpiadi Tokyo: Dell'Aquila torna a casa domani, a Mesagne si prepara festa

 
Ruvo di Puglia, inaugurazione dell'avveniristico nuovo teatro comunale

 
Barletta, è morto Vito Cuonzo il partigiano tenace e cortese

 
Pendolare della droga arrestato sull'intercity Milano-Lecce

 

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Covid, in Puglia  132 positivi e un decesso

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere. La replica: «Impugnerò provvedimento»

Morto il medico di origini salentine De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

Inmates beating in April 2020 after COVID riots

Procedure launched to remove 'brutality jail' director

ROME, JUL 28 - The authorities on Wednesday started the procedure to remove Elisabetta Palmieri, the director of the Santa Maria Vetere jail near Naples where 52 prison officers were arrested for alleged brutality in 'punishing' rioters in April last year. A Naples court, meanwhile, decided that two of the guards who alleged organized the beatings, Gaetano Manganelli, 45, and Pasquale Colucci, 53, should stay under house arrest. Naples police sent in special penitentiary police forces after the April 6 riot at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples. The special forces are suspected of brutality and may also face charges of torture in the methods used to 'punish' the rioters, judicial sources have said. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Among those probed are doctors who allegedly falsely certified that some warders had been hurt in the clashes. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).

