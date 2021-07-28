Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-Franco

ROME, JUL 28 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday that Sardinia would get all the help it needs to recover from the wildfires that devastated over 20,000 hectares of land last weekend and early this week, causing massive damage to households, farms and businesses. "The government is in constant contact with the Civil Protection Department to decide on the necessary interventions," Franco told a question time session in the Lower House. "I'd like to reiterate that there will be the maximum commitment to providing all the necessary support to the areas affected, with eventual measures and the related financial coverage". (ANSA).