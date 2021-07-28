Almost two-thirds of population vaccinated - Speranza

Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021 | 16:10

Delta variant makes situation delicate says health minister

ROME, JUL 28 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that close to two-thirds of the Italian population over 12 have had at least one COVID-19 jab, stressing that the achievements of the vaccination campaign mean that the spread of the Delta variant has not put the nation back to square one in the battle against the coronavirus. "It is clear that the variants, including the Delta one, have created a delicate situation that force to adopt the utmost caution," Speranza said at a meeting organized by the 'Alleanza Professione Medica' umbrella group of health sector unions. "But those who compare this situation to that of previous phases (of the pandemic) are making a mistake. "There is a big difference. "Today we will probably go over the mark of 67 million vaccine shots given. "Over 65% of the population that can be vaccinated had had at least one dose and 57% have had the second dose too". (ANSA).

