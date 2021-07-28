Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencing

ROME, JUL 28 - Italy won the silver medal in the men's team sabre fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday, missing out on gold with a 45-26 defeat to South Korea in the final. The Italian team is made up of Luca Curatoli, Enrico Berrè, Luigi Samele and 2004 individual sabre Olympic champion Aldo Montano, who is at his fifth Games. "The better team won," said Paolo Azzi, the president of the Italian fencing federation. "We knew that the pace of the Koreans was terrible for anyone. "But this is not a painful defeat. It would have taken something special to get gold". (ANSA).