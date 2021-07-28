Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status

ROME, JUL 28 - UNESCO said Wednesday that the Porticoes of Bologna have been inscribed on its World Heritage list. The porticoes, which stretch out for some 40 km around the city, are one of the northern Italian city's unique characteristics. Their history goes back to 1100, when the growth of the city's university led to the need for new urban spaces. The porticoes are areas where where people can socialise and trade, a sort of "an open-air salon symbol of Bologna's hospitality". (ANSA).