Business confidence reaches record high - ISTAT

Porticoes of Bologna win world heritage status
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
28 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 28 - ISTAT said Wednesday that its business-confidence index reached the highest level this month since it started measuring Italian firms' level of optimism in March 2005, increasing from 112.8 points to 116.3. The statistics agency said consumer confidence was up too, with the index increasing from 115.1 points to 116.6, the highest level since September 2018. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su