Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

ROME, JUL 28 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini said she was satisfied on Wednesday after coming seventh in the 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020 in her last Olympic final. Pellegrini made history on Tuesday by qualifying for the Olympic final in the event for the fifth time. No woman swimmer had ever achieved this feat before in the same event and only Michael Phelps has done it among the men. "It has been a great trip," she said. "I enjoyed it from the start to the finish". The 32-year-old, a six-time world champion, won gold in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at her first Games in Athens in 2004. (ANSA).