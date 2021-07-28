Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021 | 13:03

ROME
Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 4,522 new cases, 24 deaths

ROME
ISS: 99% of COVID deaths since Feb not double-jabbed

ROME
Province of Como hit by severe floods

ROME
Italy's economy to grow faster than Germany's - IMF

ROME
Olympics: Bordignon wins weightlifting silver

ROME
Prosecutors wrap up probe into Lombardy governor

ROME
Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

ROME
Italy registered 2,040 trafficking cases in 2020 - report

ROME
Vatican trial into financial scandal starts

ROME
Olympics: Women fencers, judoka Centracchio reap medals

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

BariLa curiosità
Bari, museo a cielo aperto del Fischietto in Terracotta a Rutigliano

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, Bardi: «Da noi una Zona economica speciale di nuova generazione 4.0»

FoggiaIl caso
Pendolare della droga arrestato sull'intercity Milano-Lecce

BrindisiIl blitz
Carovigno, imprenditrice col vizio dello spaccio: arrestata

LecceIl caso
Galatina, pestano un ragazzino per gelosia: in due nei guai

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: Legambiente, fondi transizione per decarbonizzare

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, Covid: 29 positivi su 806 tamponi esaminati

BatLa cerimonia
Trani, il ministro Lamorgese inaugura la caserma dei carabinieri

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Puglia, ultimi dati relativi ai contagi

Taranto, sospesa la direttrice del carcere

Disabile abusata sul bus a Taranto, il sindaco: «Nessuno sconto ai colpevoli, fino al licenziamento»

Covid, in Puglia aumentano di nuovo i ricoveri: altri tre finiscono in Intensiva

Pellegrini 'enjoyed the ride' after last Olympic final

Swimming great made history with 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME, JUL 28 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini said she was satisfied on Wednesday after coming seventh in the 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020 in her last Olympic final. Pellegrini made history on Tuesday by qualifying for the Olympic final in the event for the fifth time. No woman swimmer had ever achieved this feat before in the same event and only Michael Phelps has done it among the men. "It has been a great trip," she said. "I enjoyed it from the start to the finish". The 32-year-old, a six-time world champion, won gold in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at her first Games in Athens in 2004. (ANSA).

