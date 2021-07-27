COVID-19: Italy registers 4,522 new cases, 24 deaths

ROME, JUL 27 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 4,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 24 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Monday the ministry reported 3,117 new cases and 22 COVID deaths. The ministry said 241,890 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 88,247 on Monday. The positivity rate, meanwhile, dropped to 1.9% from 3.5%. The ministry said 189 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, up by seven on Monday. It said 1,611 coronavirus sufferers were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 99 with respect to Monday. (ANSA).