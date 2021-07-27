ISS: 99% of COVID deaths since Feb not double-jabbed

ROME, JUL 27 - Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday that almost 99% of the COVID-19-linked deaths registered in Italy since February regarded people who had not completed the vaccination cycle for the coronavirus. It said 423 of the coronavirus sufferers who died between February and July 21 had completed the vaccination cycle, meaning they were doubled jabbed or had a single-dose vaccine. This was around 1.2% of the 35,776 deaths registered in this period. The ISS added that the average age of the people who died after completing the vaccination cycle was high and the number of pre-existing conditions was higher than average too. (ANSA).