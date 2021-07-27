Italy's economy to grow faster than Germany's - IMF

ROME, JUL 27 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that the Italian economy is set to grow faster than Germany's this year and next as it revised its GDP forecasts. The IMF said that, after contracting 8.9% in 2020, Italy's GDP will rise 4.9% in 2021, 0.7 of a percentage point more than it forecast in April. It said Italy's GDP should increase by 4.2% in 2022, 0.6 of a point more than its previous forecast. The IMF said the German economy is set to grow by 3.6% this year and 4.1% in 2022. (ANSA).