Prosecutors wrap up probe into Lombardy governor

ROME, JUL 27 - Milan prosecutors said on Tuesday that they have wrapped up an investigation into alleged corruption by Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and four other people in view of requests for indictments. The case regards a 513,000-euro contract with the DAMA company run by the governor's brother-in-law Andrea Dini for 75,000 medical gowns and other medial supplies during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis last year. Fontana said the contract was turned into a donation and so DAMA did not profit from the deal. Prosecutors said in a statement that Fontana had put personal interest before the public interest. The governor's defence team said he was innocent and that the prosecutors' reconstruction of events was not correct. (ANSA).