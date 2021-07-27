Martedì 27 Luglio 2021 | 16:59

ROME
Italy's economy to grow faster than Germany's - IMF

ROME
Olympics: Bordignon wins weightlifting silver

ROME
Prosecutors wrap up probe into Lombardy governor

ROME
Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

ROME
Italy registered 2,040 trafficking cases in 2020 - report

ROME
Vatican trial into financial scandal starts

ROME
Olympics: Women fencers, judoka Centracchio reap medals

ROME
Olympics: Pellegrini makes record 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME
Olympics: Pellegrini makes record 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME
COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

ROME
Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

ROME

Olympics: Bordignon wins weightlifting silver

Women fencers, judoka Centracchio bag medals too

ROME, JUL 27 - Italy's Giorgia Bordignon won the silver medal in the women's 64-kilo weightlifting class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday by lifting 232 kilos. Italy's medals tally has now moved up to 12 after bronzes won by judoka Maria Centracchio and the women fencers in the team épée event on Tuesday too. Centracchio beat Juul Franssen of the Netherlands to grab glory in the women's 63-kilo class. "Everyone who knows me knows that I have always said that it is difficult to get to the Olympics and once I get there, I'll see what happens," Centracchio told RAI television. "The (silver) medal Odette Giuffrida won (in the 52-kilos event two days ago) gave me an incredible boost. "We have a great relationship and it gives us something extra to be there for each other". The Italian team made up of Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio overcame China 23-21 to make the podium in the épée. Italy's medals include the gold Vito Dell'Aquila won on Saturday in the men's 58 kg taekwondo event. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
