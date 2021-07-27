Martedì 27 Luglio 2021 | 15:30

ROME
Olympics: Bordignon wins weightlifting silver

ROME
Prosecutors wrap up probe into Lombardy governor

ROME
Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

ROME
Italy registered 2,040 trafficking cases in 2020 - report

ROME
Vatican trial into financial scandal starts

ROME
Olympics: Women fencers, judoka Centracchio reap medals

ROME
Olympics: Pellegrini makes record 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME
Olympics: Pellegrini makes record 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME
COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

ROME
Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

ROME
COVID-19: FDI leader Meloni gets vaccinated

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, Covid: 29 positivi su 806 tamponi esaminati

BariRegione
Puglia: il Consiglio approva legge su «fuoco prescritto»

FoggiaDecisione del giudice
Foggia, tenta di violentare passanti: arrestato 33enne

LecceLa rissa
Otranto, botte e pistolettate contro un minorenne e droga in casa: scatta l'arresto

HomeAmbiente
Trani, in attesa di Goletta Verde di Legambiente

SanitàSanità
Brindisi, nasce Assofamiglia: aiuto ai cittadini che versano in condizione di fragilità.

Batcerimonia
Trani, il ministro Lamorgese inaugura la caserma dei carabinieri

PotenzaRiconoscimento
Potenza, salvò la vita a una donna infartuata

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile» Ma che ho fatto?',il grande flop della piccola Pilato

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

San Giovanni Rotondo, muore frate Marcellino, l'ultimo testimone di San Pio

ROME

Italy registered 2,040 trafficking cases in 2020 - report

COVID-19 pushed child traffickers out of sight-Save the Children

Italy registered 2,040 trafficking cases in 2020 - report

ROME, JUL 27 - The Italian protection system registered 2,040 people who were the victims of trafficking in 2020, according to a new report by Save the Children. The Little Invisible Slaves report said that 5% of those cases, 105, involved a child, while about 80% of all cases involved women and girls. The report said the rise in trafficked women with children returned to Italy from other EU countries under the Dublin Regulation, which gives powers to transfer refugees and migrants back to the EU nation in which they arrived, was "particularly worrying". Save the Children said some 190 women with 226 children are currently supported in the Italian protection system. "These are often children of single girls who have been deceived, sold, kidnapped, and who have suffered torture and rape on their way to Europe," said Raffaela Milano, Save the Children's Europe Programme Director in Italy "The children are often prisoners as well, along with their mothers. They are trapped in a cycle of violence, blackmail and abuse that must be broken at all costs. "It is vital to strengthen and support services to help these women escape and to guarantee health, education, protection and inclusion for their children". The report said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed child traffickers indoors and online in Europe, making it harder to track down the criminal gangs forcing their victims into prostitution, to smuggle drugs or into forced labour. (ANSA).

