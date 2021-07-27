Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

ROME, JUL 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday rejected the idea of making the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport obligatory for teachers and pupils aged 12 and over in order for them to be able to access Italy's schools when the new academic year starts in September. "Let's not joke about it," Salvini said when asked about the proposal. "We should instead keep vaccinating the elderly and fragile people. "There is not question that the vaccine saves lives. "But I say no to obligating children aged 12 and 13 to get vaccinated". Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that the government is considering various options regarding COVID-19 prevention for the new school year, including making vaccination obligatory for teachers and other staff members. (ANSA).