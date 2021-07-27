Vatican trial into financial scandal starts

ROME, JUL 27 - A trial into alleged criminal handling of Catholic Church funds started in a hall of the Vatican Museums on Tuesday. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu is among 10 defendants in the case stemming from a loss-making investment in a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London. Becciu, who last year resigned as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, is accused of embezzlement and abuse of office in relation to alleged wrongdoing when he was the Vatican's Substitute of the Secretariat of State. A number of prelates, Holy See employees and external managers are also on trial. Tuesday's hearing regarded procedural matters and the admission of civil plaintiffs, which included the Vatican Secretariat of State and the Vatican bank, the IOR. (ANSA).