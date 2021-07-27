Olympics: Women fencers, judoka Centracchio reap medals

ROME, JUL 27 - Italy's medals tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics moved up to 11 on Tuesday thanks to bronzes won by judoka Maria Centracchio and the women fencers in the team épée event. Centracchio beat Juul Franssen of the Netherlands to grab glory in the women's 63-kilo class. "Everyone who knows me knows that I have always said that it is difficult to get to the Olympics and once I get there, I'll see what happens," Centracchio told RAI television. "The (silver) medal Odette Giuffrida won (in the 52-kilos event two days ago) gave me an incredible boost. "We have a great relationship and it gives us something extra to be there for each other". The Italian team made up of Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio overcame China 23-21 to make the podium in the épée. (ANSA).