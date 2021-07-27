Olympics: Pellegrini makes record 5th 200m freestyle final

ROME, JUL 27 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini made history at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday by qualifying for the Olympic final in the 200 metres freestyle for the fifth time. No woman swimmer had ever achieved this feat before in the same event and only Michael Phelps has done it among the men. "This was not my minimum target for these games, it was my real aim for these Olympics," Pellegrini told RAI television. "It was tough because the level has risen a great deal. "It will be the last. Tomorrow I want to enjoy it until the end. "It will be great fun, perhaps like the first Olympics final for me". The 32-year-old, a six-time world champion, won gold in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at her first Games in Athens in 2004. "There is no one in the world like her," said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio via Facebook. "Federica Pellegrini gave us a unique feeling once again. "She is the first woman swimmer to reach five consecutive Olympic finals in her speciality". (ANSA).