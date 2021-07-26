Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021 | 19:13

ROME
COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

ROME
Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

ROME
COVID-19: FDI leader Meloni gets vaccinated

ROME
Doctor under fire after speaking at anti-Green Pass demo

ROME
Segre blasts vaccine-Shoah comparisons

ROME
Olympics: Italy wins four more medals

ROME
Sardinia in state of emergency as forest fires rage

ROME
Venice: Sorrentino among 5 Italian Golden Lion contenders

ROME
Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

ROME
Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceil caso
Nardò, rissa al mercato: denunciati in quattro

FoggiaLa sentenza
Uso dei fondi Miur all'Ateneo di Foggia: assolti i 19 imputati

GdM.TVLa rapina
La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

TarantoSicurezza
Perrini: «Situazione esplosiva all'hotspot di Taranto»

PotenzaGli ultimi dati
Basilicata, Covid: nel fine settimana dieci nuovi positivi

SportCovid
Calcio Bari, undicesimo giocatore positivo

PotenzaAllarme
Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

Batambiente
Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

ROME

Positivity rate up to 3.5%

ROME, JUL 26 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy had registered 3,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 22 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Sunday there were 4,743 new cases and seven deaths. The number of new cases is frequently lower on Monday because fewer tests are done on a Sunday The ministry said 88,247 tests had been done in the last 24 hours compared to the 176,653 reported on Sunday. The positivity rate was 3.5%, compared to 2.7% on Sunday. It said that number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Italy went up by four to 182. It said 1,512 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 120 on Sunday. (ANSA).

