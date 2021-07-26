COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

ROME, JUL 26 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy had registered 3,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 22 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Sunday there were 4,743 new cases and seven deaths. The number of new cases is frequently lower on Monday because fewer tests are done on a Sunday The ministry said 88,247 tests had been done in the last 24 hours compared to the 176,653 reported on Sunday. The positivity rate was 3.5%, compared to 2.7% on Sunday. It said that number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Italy went up by four to 182. It said 1,512 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 120 on Sunday. (ANSA).