Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021 | 19:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

COVID-19: 3,117 new cases in Italy, 22 deaths

 
ROME
Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

 
ROME
COVID-19: FDI leader Meloni gets vaccinated

COVID-19: FDI leader Meloni gets vaccinated

 
ROME
Doctor under fire after speaking at anti-Green Pass demo

Doctor under fire after speaking at anti-Green Pass demo

 
ROME
Segre blasts vaccine-Shoah comparisons

Segre blasts vaccine-Shoah comparisons

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy wins four more medals

Olympics: Italy wins four more medals

 
ROME
Sardinia in state of emergency as forest fires rage

Sardinia in state of emergency as forest fires rage

 
ROME
Venice: Sorrentino among 5 Italian Golden Lion contenders

Venice: Sorrentino among 5 Italian Golden Lion contenders

 
ROME
Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

 
ROME
Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceil caso
Nardò, rissa al mercato: denunciati in quattro

Nardò, rissa al mercato: denunciati in quattro

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Uso dei fondi Miur all'Ateneo di Foggia: assolti i 19 imputati

Uso dei fondi Miur all'Ateneo di Foggia: assolti i 19 imputati

 
GdM.TVLa rapina
La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

 
TarantoSicurezza
Perrini: «Situazione esplosiva all'hotspot di Taranto»

Perrini: «Situazione esplosiva all'hotspot di Taranto»

 
PotenzaGli ultimi dati
Basilicata, Covid: nel fine settimana dieci nuovi positivi

Basilicata, Covid: nel fine settimana dieci nuovi positivi

 
SportCovid
Calcio Bari, undicesimo giocatore positivo

Calcio Bari, undicesimo giocatore positivo

 
PotenzaAllarme
Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

 
Batambiente
Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

 

i più letti

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile» Ma che ho fatto?',il grande flop della piccola Pilato

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile»

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: sospesi 8 autisti dell'Amat

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: indagati 8 autisti Amat - L'AZIENDA: «LO APPRENDIAMO DALLA STAMPA»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli - IL VIDEO

ROME

Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

Pope blasts "scandal" of hunger in message to Guterres

Draghi calls for food system overhaul at UN 'Pre-Summit'

ROME, JUL 26 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi called for a radical transformation in the way the world produces and consumes food to combat hunger as he opened the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome on Monday. "The health crisis generated a food crisis," Draghi said. "As we did with vaccines, we must act with determination to improve access to an adequate quantity of food. "This pre-summit is an opportunity to transform the way we think about, produce and consume food at the global level." The three-day event in Rome is paving the way for the UN Food Systems Summit, which will take place in September in New York. Pope Francis, meanwhile, blasted the "scandal" of hunger in a world that produces enough food for everyone, saying that this was a "crime that violates basic human rights." in a message to the UN Secretary General António Guterres for the Pre-Summit. Francis called for a "new mindset and a new holistic approach and to design food systems that protect the Earth and keep the dignity of the human person at the centre; that ensure enough food globally and promote decent work locally; and that feed the world today, without compromising the future." (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it