COVID-19: FDI leader Meloni gets vaccinated

ROME, JUL 26 - Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, had her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Rome's Spallanzani hospital on Monday, party sources said. The sources said Meloni had booked a jab appointment for June but had to postpone it due to work commitments. Meloni, whose group is the only major Italian party not to support Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government, has been highly critical of the obligation to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to access restaurants, pools, gyms and open-air events in Italy as well as to travel abroad. Last week League leader Matteo Salvini, who recently spoke up against vaccinations for children, had a COVID jab too. (ANSA).