Doctor under fire after speaking at anti-Green Pass demo

ROME, JUL 26 - A doctor who spoke at a demonstration at the weekend against the use of the Green Pass vaccine passport could face disciplinary proceedings, the head of the local chapter of the Italian medical guild said on Monday. The doctor, Novara hospital infectious-diseases chief Luigi Garavelli, told ANSA on Monday that he was not against vaccinations. "I didn't take part in Saturday's demonstration, I just spoke, after being asked by an acquaintance, in order to give explanations," Garavelli said. "When I said that I was vaccinated and so was my wife and my in-laws and that I consider vaccination a fundamental instrument in the fight against COVID, I was bombarded with boos and insults". (ANSA).