Segre blasts vaccine-Shoah comparisons

ROME, JUL 26 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre has blasted people who have compared COVID-19 vaccinations to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. The 90-year-old told Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche that these comparisons were "crazy" and a mix of "bad taste and ignorance". A small but vocal minority has staged protests against the obligation to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to access restaurants, pools, gyms and open-air events in Italy as well as to travel abroad. Interior Minister Luciano Lamorgese told a press conference in Caserta on Monday that the authorities were keeping an eye the anti-vaccine protestors. "There is no 'health dictatorship'," Lamorgese said. "It is fundamental to get vaccinated to overcome this pandemic. "All the government's measures were adopted to protect public health because real freedom is the ability to go where you want without harming others". (ANSA).