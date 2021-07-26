Olympics: Italy wins four more medals

ROME, JUL 26 - Italy won four more medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday to take its tally up to nine. The Azzurri took silver in the men's 100m freestyle swimming relay, thanks to the heroics of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Manuel Frigo. Shooter Diana Bacosi also took silver in the women's skeet as did Daniele Garozzo in the individual foil fencing . Garozzo lost the final 15-11 to Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long after having treatment at one stage for a thigh problem. Bacosi and Garozzo were both the defending champions in their respective events. Back in the pool, Nicolò Martinenghi, 21, won the bronze medal in the final of the 100m breaststroke. Italy's medals include the gold Vito Dell'Aquila won on Saturday in the men's 58 kg taekwondo event. (ANSA).