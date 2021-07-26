Venice: Sorrentino among 5 Italian Golden Lion contenders

ROME, JUL 26 - Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino's latest film, 'È Stata la Mano di Dio' (It Was the Hand of God), is among five Italian movies that will be in the running for the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Monday. The others are Mario Martone's 'Qui Rido Io', Gabriele Mainetti's 'Freaks Out', Michelangelo Frammartino's 'Il buco' and 'America Latina,' a thriller by brothers Fabio and Damiano D'Innocenzo. The 78th Venice Film Festival takes place September 1-11. (ANSA).