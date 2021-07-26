Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

ROME, JUL 26 - The Cruise Division of the MSC Group, Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Italian energy company Snam said Monday that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study for the design and construction of what would become the world's first ocean-going hydrogen-powered cruise ship. In the next 12 months the three companies will study the "key factors" related to the development of hydrogen-powered cruise ships, including arranging ship spaces to accommodate H2 technologies and fuel cells and the technical parameters of onboard systems. Hydrogen can be produced without fossil fuels, using renewable energy to split water, and so it can be an emissions-free source of power. "Hydrogen could be a key enabler in achieving the target of net zero emissions in shipping, accounting for approximately 3% of global CO2 emissions, as well as in all the hard to abate sectors," said Snam CEO Marco Alverà. "Snam is strongly committed to concrete initiatives for sustainable heavy transport - on road, rail and by sea - promoting the use of renewable gases such hydrogen and bioLNG. "This agreement for us is part of a wider strategy to leverage on our experience, competences and technologies in green gases and energy efficiency in order to contribute to the full decarbonisation of the shipping value chain, including ports and logistics, which will be increasingly crucial in our economies". (ANSA).