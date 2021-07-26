Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

ROME, JUL 26 - After several weeks of drops followed by a steady period, the proportion of Italian hospital places taken up by COVID-19 patients has gone back up, according to the weekly monitoring report of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS). It said the proportion had risen by one percentage point to 3% on July 25, which is still well below the critical threshold of 40%. It said rise was driven by admissions in the southern regions of Calabria, Campania and Sicily. The proportion of Italian intensive care places occupied by coronavirus sufferers was steady at 2%, the report said. (ANSA).