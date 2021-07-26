Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship
26 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 26 - Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the Juventus squad on Monday following his holidays after Euro 2020. The Portugal star had tests at the club's J | Medical centre along with Dejan Kulusevski, Aaron Ramsey, Matthijs De Ligt and Adrien Rabiot, who were also involved in Euro 2020 with the their national teams. There had been speculation that Ronaldo might leave the Turin giants in the closed season. (ANSA).
