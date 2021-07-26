COVID-19: Italy 'on track' for 80% vaccine coverage in Sept

ROME, JUL 26 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Monday that Italy was on target to have 80% of the population vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of September, a level of coverage that should bring about herd immunity. "By the end of July we will have covered 60% of the people it is possible to vaccinate," Figliuolo said as he visited a vaccination hub in Turin. "Our aim is to get up to 80 by the end of September and that target is a step away. "We are at 56% and I consider that a good result. "Now we have to keep going without letting up". When asked about a demonstration by a group of anti-vaccination protesters outside the hub, Figliuolo commented: "I saw lots of young people (having jabs) and some people who are against (vaccinations) and that is right - it's a free country". (ANSA).