Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021 | 14:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

Deal reached for 1st hydrogen-powered cruise ship

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo back with Juve

 
ROME
Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

Occupation of hospital places by COVID patients up - AGENAS

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy 'on track' for 80% vaccine coverage in Sept

COVID-19: Italy 'on track' for 80% vaccine coverage in Sept

 
ROME
Olympics: Italy wins three more medals

Olympics: Italy wins three more medals

 
ROME
Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

 
VENICE
Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

 
ROME
COVID: 5,143 new cases, 17 more victims

COVID: 5,143 new cases, 17 more victims

 
ROME
Man confesses to murdering mother

Man confesses to murdering mother

 
TRIESTE
Boy, 16, and man, 26, die of methadone overdoses in Trieste

Boy, 16, and man, 26, die of methadone overdoses in Trieste

 
ROME
League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence

League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl caso
Taranto, Ex Ilva: reintegrato lavoratore licenziato per post Fb

Taranto, Ex Ilva: reintegrato lavoratore licenziato per post Fb

 
BariEsperti a confronto
Bari, in città il futuro si chiama «mare»

Bari, in città il futuro si chiama «mare»

 
BrindisiAllarme nelle campagne
Brindisi, danni a vigneti, prefetto convoca Comitato sicurezza

Brindisi, danni a vigneti, prefetto convoca Comitato sicurezza

 
FoggiaIntervento della Polizia
Foggia, aggressione in baraccopoli: fermato un 30enne del Ghana

Foggia, aggressione in baraccopoli: fermato un 30enne del Ghana

 
PotenzaAllarme
Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

 
PotenzaPiano anti-covid
Basilicata, vaccinazioni in sensibile aumento

Basilicata, vaccinazioni in sensibile aumento

 
Batambiente
Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

 
Lecceblitz della polizia
Interrotta in Salento festa in villa con 200 ragazzi

Interrotta in Salento festa in villa con 200 ragazzi

 

i più letti

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile» Ma che ho fatto?',il grande flop della piccola Pilato

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile»

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: sospesi 8 autisti dell'Amat

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: indagati 8 autisti Amat - L'AZIENDA: «LO APPRENDIAMO DALLA STAMPA»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli - IL VIDEO

ROME

Olympics: Italy wins three more medals

Silver for men's 100m freestyle relay, skeet shooter Bacosi

Olympics: Italy wins three more medals

ROME, JUL 26 - Italy won three more medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday to take its tally up to eight. The Azzurri took silver in the men's 100m freestyle swimming relay, thanks to the heroics of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Manuel Frigo, and with 38-year-old shooter Diana Bacosi in the women's skeet. Bacosi was the defending champion. Back in the pool, Nicolò Martinenghi, 21, won the bronze medal in the final of the 100m breaststroke. Italy's medals include the gold Vito Dell'Aquila won on Saturday in the men's 58 kg taekwondo event. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it