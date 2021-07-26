Olympics: Italy wins three more medals

ROME, JUL 26 - Italy won three more medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday to take its tally up to eight. The Azzurri took silver in the men's 100m freestyle swimming relay, thanks to the heroics of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Manuel Frigo, and with 38-year-old shooter Diana Bacosi in the women's skeet. Bacosi was the defending champion. Back in the pool, Nicolò Martinenghi, 21, won the bronze medal in the final of the 100m breaststroke. Italy's medals include the gold Vito Dell'Aquila won on Saturday in the men's 58 kg taekwondo event. (ANSA).