Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021 | 12:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

 
VENICE
Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

 
ROME
COVID: 5,143 new cases, 17 more victims

COVID: 5,143 new cases, 17 more victims

 
ROME
Man confesses to murdering mother

Man confesses to murdering mother

 
TRIESTE
Boy, 16, and man, 26, die of methadone overdoses in Trieste

Boy, 16, and man, 26, die of methadone overdoses in Trieste

 
ROME
League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence

League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence

 
ROME
China OKs G20 Environment deal on energy and climate

China OKs G20 Environment deal on energy and climate

 
ROME
Mattarella OKs COVID support package but warns on norms

Mattarella OKs COVID support package but warns on norms

 
ROME
COVID Rt number rises from 0.91 to 1.26

COVID Rt number rises from 0.91 to 1.26

 
G20: NGOs call on leaders for post-pandemic climate package

G20: NGOs call on leaders for post-pandemic climate package

 
ROME
Heatwave to get more intense this weekend

Heatwave to get more intense this weekend

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaAllarme
Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

Basilicata, povertà in aumento: coinvolta una famiglia su quattro

 
PotenzaPiano anti-covid
Basilicata, vaccinazioni in sensibile aumento

Basilicata, vaccinazioni in sensibile aumento

 
HomeNotte movimentata
Bitonto, ladro entra in casa dal tetto e all'uscita trova i carabinieri

Bitonto, ladro entra in casa dal tetto e all'uscita trova i carabinieri

 
Batambiente
Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

Barletta, i volontari ripuliscono l'uscita Patalini

 
Lecceblitz della polizia
Interrotta in Salento festa in villa con 200 ragazzi

Interrotta in Salento festa in villa con 200 ragazzi

 
Foggial'episodio
Migranti: un uomo ferito a coltellate nel Ghetto di Foggia

Migranti: un uomo ferito a coltellate nel Ghetto di Foggia

 
Brindisisangue sulle strade
Scontro tra auto, un morto e un ferito nel Brindisino

Scontro tra auto, un morto e un ferito nel Brindisino

 
TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, video-trappole in azione contro gli incivili

Taranto, video-trappole in azione contro gli incivili

 

i più letti

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: sospesi 8 autisti dell'Amat

Taranto, violenze su una disabile: indagati 8 autisti Amat - L'AZIENDA: «LO APPRENDIAMO DALLA STAMPA»

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile» Ma che ho fatto?',il grande flop della piccola Pilato

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Bari, individuata la mega centrale degli «svuotacantine»

Tokyo: Benedetta Pilato squalificata da 100 rana

Tokyo: Benedetta Pilato squalificata da 100 rana

ROME

Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

Over 1,500 people evacuated from homes

Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

ROME, JUL 26 - Sardinia has declared a state of emergency over the forest fires that have been raging on the island for two and a half days. A blaze in the province of Oristano has burned over 20,000 hectares of land, damaging properties too, and left 1,500 people unable to access their homes. There are forest fires in Sicily too. Fire-fighters are pitched against a huge blaze that is devastating countryside in the area of Erice. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it