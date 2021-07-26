Sardinia in state of emergency over forest fires

ROME, JUL 26 - Sardinia has declared a state of emergency over the forest fires that have been raging on the island for two and a half days. A blaze in the province of Oristano has burned over 20,000 hectares of land, damaging properties too, and left 1,500 people unable to access their homes. There are forest fires in Sicily too. Fire-fighters are pitched against a huge blaze that is devastating countryside in the area of Erice. (ANSA).