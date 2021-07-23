Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men
VENICE
23 Luglio 2021
VENICE, JUL 23 - Female gondoliers set to take part in Venice's iconic 'Historical Regata' are protesting about the lower prize money they are awarded compared to their male counterparts. "The hard work is the same but the prizes are a lot less," said the female gondolier association. There has yet to be a female winner of the historic rowing contest. (ANSA).
