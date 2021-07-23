Man confesses to murdering mother

ROME, JUL 23 - The 52-year-old son of an 80-year-old woman found stabbed to death Wednesday has confessed to murdering her, police said Friday. The woman, Maria Spadini, was found dead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back. Police said she had undergone a "ferocious" attack as shown by the numerous stab wounds inflicted on various parts of her body. She was found on the floor between the kitchen door and the living room door, in the town of Bovolone. Her 52-year-old son, an unemployed man who had returned to live with her a while ago, initially told police he found her like that. (ANSA).