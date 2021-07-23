COVID: 5,143 new cases, 17 more victims

ROME, JUL 23 - There have been 5,143 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 17 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 5,057 new cases and 15 more victims Thursday. Some 237,635 more tests have been done, compared to 219,778 Thursday. The positivity rate is down from 2.3% to 2.2%. Intensive care cases are three down and hospital admissions up 70. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,307,535, and the death toll 127,937. The recovered and discharged are now 4,120,846, up 1,239 on Thursday. The currently positive are 58,752, up 3,886 on Thursday. (ANSA).