Boy, 16, and man, 26, die of methadone overdoses in Trieste

23 Luglio 2021
TRIESTE, JUL 23 - A 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man died of suspected methadone overdoses a few hours apart in different circumstances in the northeastern city of Trieste Friday, local sources said. A third man, 28, also died separately and his death may have been linked to taking psychotropic substances, police said. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).
