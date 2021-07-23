League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence

Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021 | 17:40

ROME, JUL 23 - Voghera security councillor Massimo Adriatici, whose is under investigation for excessive self-defence after shooting dead 38-year-old Moroccan immigrant Yous El Boussettaoui outside a pub in the northern town, was "the victim of unexpected violence that caused him to fall to the ground bringing on a state of confusion", his lawyers said Friday arguing against the need to keep him under house arrest. Former policeman and rightwing League councillor Adriatici, 47, is "heartbroken and distraught" over the incident, the lawyers said, adding that the victim "had shown violent behaviour, throwing a bottle into the square". El Boussettaoui's lawyer has said his former client, who had a history of being drunk and disorderly, needed psychiatric treatment. The incident has reignited a debate on self-defence with the League defending Adriatici and its opponents saying this was an example of "Wild West vigilante and DIY justice". Adriatici initially said the fatal shot, which hit El Boussettaoui near the heart, had gone off accidentally after he was shoved to the ground. CCTV footage reportedly shows Adriatici being punched by El Boussettaoui. (ANSA).

