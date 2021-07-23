China OKs G20 Environment deal on energy and climate

ROME, JUL 23 - China on Friday OK'd a deal on energy and climate at the G20 Envirnoment summit in Naples after US climate envoy John Kerry and Italian Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani pressed each country's delegates towards the agreement, sources said. Cingolani is fine tuning the details of the deal ahead of a press conference. The agreement was held up for several hours by a squabble over decarbonization. The deal was greeted with applause from the delegates. (ANSA).