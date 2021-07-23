G20: NGOs call on leaders for post-pandemic climate package

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 23 LUG - A group of environmental NGOs from various European countries has written an open letter to the G20 countries, on the occasion of the summit of environmental ministers in Naples, to call for "a post-pandemic package that faces the climate emergency head-on" to keep global warming "under the safety threshold of 1.5 degrees C". The NGOs said if no action is taken, "the battle for climate justice will continue with all available tools, including legal ones". NGOs that signed the letter include A Sud, Fridays For Future, Peacelink, Campagna Giudizio Universale, and Client Earth. "The G20 represents the most industrialised economies in the world, which together represent more than 80% of global GDP, 60% of the planet's population and about 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions," the letter said. "While it is therefore crucial that G20 member countries take the lead in implementing ambitious and adequate emission reduction targets, they continue to culpably delay the adoption of meaningful climate action. Civil society organizations - including the signatories - have asked their governments to account before the courts for this dangerous inaction in the climate field". Sixteen members of the G20 have faced, or are facing, lawsuits as a result of their inadequate action on climate change: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. (ANSAmed).